Breaking News
Judge rules UPMC/Highmark agreement can expire

SeaWolves’ Saturday Game vs Hartford Postponed; Doubleheader Set for Sunday Beginning at 12:05 pm

Erie Seawolves

by: Michael Fenner

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight’s Erie SeaWolves game against the Hartford Yard Goats has been postponed due to rain.  The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, June 16 beginning at 12:05 p.m. Both games will be seven inning games and one ticket is good for both games. Gates for Sunday’s doubleheader will open at 11:00 a.m.

Tickets from Saturday night’s game can be exchanged for any remaining 2019 regular season home game for equal or lesser value, subject to availability.  

Tonight’s post-game fireworks presented by Ariens will be rescheduled for a later date. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story