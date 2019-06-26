SeaWolves Solve Rumble Ponies Breaking Losing Streak to Binghamton With 10-5 Win

ERIE (5-1) 10-15-0

BINGHAMTON (3-4) 5-9-4

BOX SCORE

The SeaWolves snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies with a 10-5 win on Tuesday night at NYSEG Stadium. It was the first Erie win against Binghamton since July 8, 2018.

Binghamton took a lead in the bottom of the first inning against Erie starter Tim Adleman. Luis Carpio led off with a single and moved into scoring position on a one-out Ali Sanchez base hit. With two outs, Patrick Mazeika singled home Carpio for a 1-0 lead.

Erie tied the game in the top of the second against Rumble Ponies starter Tommy Wilson. Frank Schwindel led off with a single and was doubled home by Kody Eaves.

The SeaWolves took the lead in the top of the third. With one out, Erie loaded the bases on three straight singles from Cam Gibson, Jose Azocar and Josh Lester. Schwindel brought home Gibson and Azocar on a ground rule double to left-center for a 3-1 lead. Lester later scored on a wild pitch for a 4-1 advantage. Cole Peterson beat out an infield single with two outs, scoring Schwindel for a 5-1 Erie lead.

The ‘Wolves added to the lead in the fourth. Luke Burch led off with a walk and stole second. Burch was doubled home by Azocar to make it 6-1. Lester followed with a base hit, putting runners on the corners for Schwindel. Schwindel grounded out to short, scoring Azocar for a 7-1 lead. Eaves singled home Lester, capping a three-run frame and giving the SeaWolves an 8-1 lead.

Binghamton got a run back in the bottom of the fifth. Carpio led off with a double and scored on a one-out, Sanchez double making it 8-2.

Erie plated two more runs in the top of the seventh. Peterson led off with an opposite-field single and moved to third on a Sergio Alcantara double. Chace Numata lifted a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Peterson. Alcantara came home on a throwing error on the sacrifice fly for a 10-2 lead.

The eight-run lead held until the ninth inning when the Ponies attempted to mount a rally against reliever Brandyn Sittinger. Sittinger, who worked a scoreless eighth, allowed the Ponies to load the bases when he hit Barrett Barnes, gave up a single to Will Toffy and walked Braxton Lee. Sittinger hit Quinn Brody with the bases loaded, scoring Barnes to make it 10-3. Carpio followed and hit into a double play, scoring Toffey making it 10-4. After a Jason Krizan walk, Sanchez singled home Lee making it 10-5. Sittinger struck out David Thompson, ending the game.

Adleman (1-0) earned the win for Erie. He allowed two runs on seven hits with a walk and seven strikeouts over seven innings of work. It was the fourth straight game for the SeaWolves where a starter hurled a quality start.

Wilson (1-4) took the loss of Binghamton allowing eight runs on 11 hits with a walk and four strikeouts in 3.2 innings.

The SeaWolves and Rumble Ponies will play a doubleheader on Wednesday night beginning at 5:35 p.m. RHP Anthony Castro (2-1, 4.56 ERA) takes the mound for Erie in game one against RHP Harol Gonzalez (3-3, 3.41 ERA).