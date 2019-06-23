SeaWolves Stand Alone As Only Remaining Unbeaten in Eastern League Behind 6-5, 10-Inning Win at Akron For Series Sweep

ERIE (4-0) 6-12-1

AKRON (2-4) 5-8-1

BOX SCORE

It took extra innings on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park and the SeaWolves completed a series sweep of the Akron RubberDucks with a 6-5 final.

The SeaWolves took the lead in the second inning against Akron starter Sam Hentges. With Kody Eaves at second and Luke Burch on first, Sergio Alcantara singled home a run for a 1-0 lead. Erie loaded the bases following a single from Joey Morgan and Cam Gibson laced an opposite-field single, scoring a pair for a 3-0 lead.

Akron got on the board in the bottom of the fourth against Erie starter Spenser Watkins when Connor Marabell connected on a two-out solo home run to make it 3-1. The run snapped a streak of 21 consecutive scoreless innings for the Erie pitching staff without allowing a run.

The ‘Wolves added to the lead in the top of the fifth. Derek Hill led off with a single and with one out, Josh Lester blasted a solo home run to center for a 5-1 advantage. The home run for Lester was his eighth of the season.

Akron mounted a comeback in the eighth against reliever Joe Navilhon. With one out, Mitch Longo singled, Ernie Clement was hit by a pitch and Ka’ai Tom walked, loading the bases. Erie summoned Trent Szkutnik who retired Marabell with a fly out to left for the second out. Li Jen Chu walked, plating Longo making it 5-2. Alex Call singled home a pair to make it a one-run game at 5-4.

The Ducks then tied the game in the ninth against Nolan Blackwood. Alexis Pantoja led off with a double and moved to third on a Connor Smith sacrifice bunt. Longo followed and sent a rocket to second that was booted by Eaves, allowing the tying run to score.

The SeaWolves quickly regained the lead in the top of the 10th against reliever Jared Robinson. Pinch runner Cole Peterson was the free runner at second for Erie. Robinson retired the first two batters before giving up an RBI single to Alcantara for a 6-5 lead.

Brandyn Sittinger worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the 10th inning, capped off by a strikeout of Pantoja, to earn his first save.

Blackwood (2-2) earned the win for the SeaWolves and Robinson (0-2) took the loss for the Ducks.

Watkins took a tough no-decision despite tossing a gem. He worked seven innings, allowing a run on four hits with a walk and seven strikeouts.

The SeaWolves have started the second half of the Eastern League season 4-0 and continue their road trip on Monday night with a doubleheader at Binghamton beginning at 5:35 p.m.