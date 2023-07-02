ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)– The Erie SeaWolves hosted the Akron RubberDucks on Saturday.
Erie beat Akron 6-3.
Brant Hurter pitched 5.1 innings. He threw 100 pitches and had eight strikeouts.
