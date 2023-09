Erie SeaWolves team president Greg Coleman joins JET-24’s Mike Fenner live in the studio to talk about the club’s 2023 ELDS against Richmond.

The SeaWolves begin their playoff run tonight (Tuesday, September 19th, 6:35 pm) at Richmond before returning home for game two on Thursday at UPMC Park (September 21st, 6:35 pm) in the best-of-three series.

Fans can purchase tickets here.