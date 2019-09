Members of the Erie SeaWolves roster have started a GoFundMe page for injured catcher Chace Numata who was seriously injured early Friday morning in a skateboarding incident on east fourth street. Below is the link to the page.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/chace-numata-fund?pc=tw_co_share_w&rcid=r01-15673617889-891aa10614404de9

Entering Sunday night, the SeaWolves must win their final two games and have Bowie lose their final two games to make the playoffs for the first time since 2013.