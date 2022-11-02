(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie SeaWolves have unveiled a new logo to be featured on alternative uniforms during the 2023 season.

Dubbed “the Howling Dead,” the new logo is a wolf skull with red eyes. Black jerseys will sport the team name in red, Gothic script. The numbers will be in white on the front and red on the back. The cap logo also will be on the jersey sleeve.

The new uniforms will be worn during Thursday home games at UPMC Park (831 French St.) in Erie.

“The Howling Dead logo is our team’s take on the familiar Jolly Roger flag. It lets our opponents know they’re in for a battle,” SeaWolves President Greg Coleman said. “The roots of this design date back to our brand update in 2012. We’re excited to see it updated and added to our collection of popular caps and logos.”

Howling Dead merchandise will be available at the UPMC Park Team Store. Already, New Era 59Fifty on-field caps are available at the store which is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, or online at www.SeaWolves.com.