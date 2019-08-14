SeaWolves Turned Pinatas Beat Reading 10-5 In Battle of Division Leaders

READING (32-21) 5-8-1

The first place Erie SeaWolves (Erie Piñatas) took down the Reading Fightin Phils 10-5 in the series opener at UPMC Park on Tuesday night. The win, coupled with a Bowie split in a doubleheader against Richmond, increased Erie’s lead in the Western Division to two games on the Baysox.

Reading jumped ahead in the top of the first inning against Erie starter Logan Shore. Luke Williams led off with a double and moved to third on a passed ball. Williams later scored on a double play for a 1-0 lead.

Erie responded in the home half of the first against Reading starter Julian Garcia, tying the game. With two outs, Jose Azocar doubled and was doubled home by Josh Lester.

The Fightins briefly regained the lead in the top of the third. Jose Gomez led off with a single and moved to second on a passed ball. He scored on a one-out Williams single for a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Chace Numata led off with a base hit to the alley in left to extend his hitting streak to 12 straight games. Derek Hill followed and belted a two-run home run to left for a 3-2 lead. The home run for Hill was his 14th and it set a new franchise record for home runs out of the leadoff spot. Isaac Paredes doubled and scored on an Azocar single for a 4-2 lead. Azocar came home to make it 5-2 on a two-out, Kody Eaves base hit

Erie added to the lead in the fourth. Sergio Alcantara and Numata started the inning with back-to-back knocks. Hill brought home Alcantara on a sacrifice fly and Numata scored on a wild pitch for a 7-2 advantage.

Reading got one back in the seventh against Erie reliever Jose Fernandez. Cornelius Randolph, Arquimedes Gamboa and Gomez all reached to start the inning, loading the bases. Henri Lartigue lifted a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Randolph to make it 7-3. Fernandez would get out of the frame with no additional damage.

The SeaWolves again responded in the home half of the seventh against reliever Grant Dyer. Lester singled with two outs, moved to second on a passed ball and to third on a wild pitch. He scored on an Eaves double making it 8-3.

Erie added two more runs to take a 10-3 lead in the last of the eighth against reliever Aaron Brown. Alcantara and Hill each singled and were brought home on back-to-back two-out knocks from Azocar and Lester.

Reading got a pair in the ninth against Wladimir Pinto and Erie went on for the 10-5 win.

Alex Lange (1-0) earned the win in relief of Shore tossing two scoreless innings, allowing one hit with a walk and no strikeouts.

Garcia (1-1) took the loss allowing seven runs, six earned, on nine hits with a walk and no strikeouts in 3.1 innings.

The SeaWolves will look for back-to-back wins on Wednesday night against the Fightin Phils at 7:05 p.m. RHP Anthony Castro (5-2, 4.28 ERA) takes the mound for Erie against RHP Connor Seabold (0-1, 2.57 ERA).

