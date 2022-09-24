The extended SeaWolves season is helping out downtown businesses.

Tuesday night’s playoff game drove large crowds to downtown Erie. Thousands of spectators celebrating a win, and checking out local bars and restaurants.

Saturday night’s game will likely bring more fans downtown again. Staff from one local brewery said they welcome an extended SeaWolves season.

“We always welcome anybody stopping in who lives out of town or anybody who’s a local supporting the team stopping down here to get a drink, get a bite to eat, and then obviously they can walk to the game and come back afterwards, hopefully with a win,” said Carson Smith, bartender.

Again that game is starting at 6:05 pm, tickets are available online and at the box office.