SeaWolves Win Third Straight Series Behind 4-2 Sunday Victory Over Senators

HARRISBURG (3-8) 2-4-2

ERIE (10-2) 4-8-0

BOX SCORE

The first place Erie SeaWolves finished a series victory with a 4-2 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday afternoon at UPMC Park. Erie has won three straight series to start the second half.

The SeaWolves struck for a run in the last of the third inning against Harrisburg starter Steven Fuentes. Cole Peterson led off with a single. With one out, Luke Burch doubled down the left field line, scoring Peterson for a 1-0 lead. The knock for Burch extended his hitting streak to 11 consecutive games. It’s the longest hitting streak by a SeaWolves batter in 2019.

Erie starter Tim Adleman started his outing by retiring the first 11 hitters he faced. Ian Sagdal singled with two outs in the fourth for the first Senators hit of the game. Tres Barrera followed with an opposite-field, two-run home run for a 2-1 lead.

The ‘Wolves responded in the bottom of the fifth. Peterson led off, reached on an error and moved from first to third on a Joey Morgan base hit. Burch hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring Peterson, tying the game 2-2.

Erie regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth when Jose Azocar led off and belted a solo home run for a 3-2 advantage. Azocar has now homered in consecutive games and has four long balls on the season.

The game’s final run came in the bottom of the seventh when Derek Hill crushed a two-out, solo home run to left. His eighth of the year made it 4-2.

SeaWolves reliever Zac Houston entered the ballgame in the eighth and retired the first five batters he faced before giving up a two-out single in the ninth to Sagdal. Houston then retired Barrera to end the game, earning his first save.

Adleman (2-0) hurled his second straight quality start in the winning effort. He allowed two runs on three hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in seven innings.

Fuentes (3-3) took the loss for the Senators allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

The SeaWolves will remain at home as they begin a three-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) on Monday night at UPMC Park. RHP Anthony Castro (3-1, 4.08 ERA) takes the mound for Erie against RHP Harol Gonzalez (3-3, 3.41 ERA).

SEAWOLVES VS. BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES (NEW YORK METS)

MONDAY, JULY 1 – Gates open at 6 p.m. | First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Buck Night: Fans can enjoy Smith’s hot dogs, popcorn, 12 oz Pepsi fountain drinks and select domestic draft beers for just $1 each thanks to Budweiser and Rocket 105.

TUESDAY, JULY 2 – Gates open at 6 p.m. | First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Fireworks: Join us for spectacular post-game Zambelli fireworks set to the hits of Florida Georgia Line thanks to C.A. Curtze.

Fans can purchase a light up product from the SeaWolves Team Store to watch the fireworks on the field in front of the SeaWolves dugout.

Kids Eat Free: The first 250 kids, ages 12 and under, receive a voucher for a free Smith’s hot dog, Utz chips and Pepsi fountain drink thanks to 94.7 BOB FM.

Two-Buck Tuesday: Fans 21 and older can enjoy $2 drink specials in the Bud Light Beer Garden through the sixth inning.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3 – Gates open at 6 p.m. | First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

MEGA BLAST Fireworks Spectacular: Celebrate Independence Day on Wednesday, July 3 with the return of the MEGA BLAST Fireworks Spectacular presented by the Pennsylvania Lottery. MEGA BLAST will be the LARGEST fireworks display in UPMC Park history (More than double the size of a regular fireworks show at the ballpark.)

Fans can purchase a light up product from the SeaWolves team store to watch the fireworks on the field in front of the SeaWolves dugout.

Erie Philharmonic Performance: The Erie Philharmonic Brass Quintet will perform patriotic songs live on the field at UPMC Park during MEGA BLAST.

All-American BBQ Picnic: For just $30, fans receive an Upper Box Seat ticket to the SeaWolves game against the Rumble Ponies and a 90-minute, all-you-can-eat picnic featuring: BBQ chicken, pulled pork, potato salad, mac & cheese, chips, watermelon, cookies, and Pepsi fountain drinks.