The Erie Seawolves completed their eight game, seven day road trip by thumping Altoona 7-4 on Wednesday.

Frank Schwindel, Kody Eaves, and Daniel Pinero each hit home runs in the victory.

Kyle Funkhouser improved to 2-1 by tossing seven innings of three hit baseball and striking out six.

Erie (24-9) returns home Thursday for a doubleheader against Trenton. Game one of the twin-bill is at 5:05pm from UPMC Park.