ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–The SeaWolves continued their series with the Akron RubberDucks on Sunday.
The game stayed scoreless until the 5th inning when Akron’s Martinez makes a hit to left center and the RubberDucks score.
In the top of the 6th inning, Dillion Dingler hit a solo home run, his eight of the season, that tied the game 1-1.
Justice Bigbie hit an RBI double that scored Julio Rodriguez from first base.
Erie takes the lead 2-1 in the bottom of the 6th.
The SeaWolves win 2-1.
The series finale is Monday evening at 6:05 p.m. followed by a firework show.