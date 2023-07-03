ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–The SeaWolves continued their series with the Akron RubberDucks on Sunday.

The SeaWolves and RubberDucks are back at it. ⚾️

We are heading into the bottom of the 3rd inning. It’s a scoreless game. @JET24Sports @erie_seawolves @AkronRubberDuck @JET24FOX66 pic.twitter.com/CWlkjVA9kI — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) July 2, 2023

The game stayed scoreless until the 5th inning when Akron’s Martinez makes a hit to left center and the RubberDucks score.

In the top of the 6th inning, Dillion Dingler hit a solo home run, his eight of the season, that tied the game 1-1.

Justice Bigbie hit an RBI double that scored Julio Rodriguez from first base.

Erie takes the lead 2-1 in the bottom of the 6th.

The SeaWolves win 2-1.

The series finale is Monday evening at 6:05 p.m. followed by a firework show.