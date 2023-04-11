It was a great night for baseball and thousands of fans packed UPMC Park to watch Erie’s AA team play in its home opener.

After the season, the Erie SeaWolves had last year finishing as the southwest division champions, fans have been anxious for more.

Some fans have lived and breathed Erie baseball for their entire lives — like Eric Brookhouser who has been a season ticket holder for 12 years but is a lifelong supporter.

“I’ve been here since the ballpark opened, but even going back to Ainsworth and watching the Erie Cardinals when I was a kid for many years down there. I was here for the first game ever,” said Eric Brookhouser, Erie SeaWolves fan.

It’s known as America’s pass time for a reason and that rings true for more dedicated SeaWolves fans enduring the long, cold winter months and waiting to see the first pitch thrown from the mound.

“I just like baseball. Grew up liking baseball, it to me is the best sport. It’s great, been waiting for it all winter, its good to have,” said Red Laurie, Erie SeaWolves fan.

Fans also enjoy seeing all of the prospects that come through saying its great to see talent develop before it enters the big leagues.

Thankfully, some young lucky fans got their hands on home run balls although they came off the bat of the away team, the Altoona Curve.

“They hit em’ out of the park and some guy was actually out there on the sidewalk and he threw them back in and we got them,” said Connor Friend, Erie SeaWolves fan.

UPMC Park has something for people of all ages even if you haven’t been to many games or aren’t the most dedicated fan.

“I’m really excited because I’ve never really been to many baseball games. I’m excited to try something new and go to more baseball games,” said Landon White, Erie SeaWolves fan.

Though the SeaWolves were unable to secure a win on Tuesday, there will be plenty more memorable moments to be made at UPMC Park throughout the season.