The Detroit Tigers have officially promoted 2020 MLB Draft number one overall selection Spencer Torkelson from single-A West Michigan to the double-A Erie SeaWolves.

Torkelson, along with 2020 second round pick Dillon Dingler, have both been promoted to the SeaWolves and will be in Erie for the start of the SeaWolves’ next series.

Erie hosts Altoona Tuesday, June 15th at 7:05 pm to start a new six-game home series.