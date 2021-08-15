Torkelson, Greene, Kreidler all promoted to Toledo Mud Hens

Following Sunday’s 5-3 loss to the Altoona Curve, Detroit Tigers top prospects Spencer Torkelson (top prospect in organization) and Riley Greene (#2 prospect) along with Ryan Kreidler were promoted from double-A Erie to triple-A Toledo.

Greene, Erie’s centerfielder, has spent the entire season with the SeaWolves, hitting .296 with 16 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs, 54 RBIs, 41 walks and 102 strikeouts.

Torkelson is hitting .282 with 21 doubles, one triple, 19 home runs, 54 walks and 78 strikeouts combined with West Michigan in high-A (31 games) and double-A Erie (50 games).