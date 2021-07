Representing the Erie SeaWolves, the Detroit Tigers organization and the American League, top prospects Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene combined for two of the AL’s three runs in Sunday’s MLB Futures game.

Greene went 2-3 with a run while Torkelson went 1-2 with a run and a walk.

The AL lost 8-3 to the NL in the 2021 MLB Futures game in Denver, Colorado.