While the Erie SeaWolves are playing in Richmond for game two, fans can cheer them on from their home field.

Fans are invited to the stadium club at UPMC Park for a free playoff watch party. Doors open at 6 p.m. before the game starts at 6:35p.m.

Along with the seating inside the stadium club, sections 114 to 117 will be open for fans to watch the game on the scoreboard.

The general manager of sales said after an electric night for game one, he hopes the team is able to bring home a win in game two.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Hopefully they were really hyped from game one and obviously tremendous support, so hopefully they take that into game two into Richmond. I’m sure Richmond will be hopping as well, but hopefully, they can use that energy that we provided here to take out either game two and game three,” said Mark Pirrello, assistant general manager of sales, Erie SeaWolves.

There will also be drink and food specials inside the ballpark including Smith hotdogs and draft beer.