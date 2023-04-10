Erie SeaWolves ground crews are busy preparing for opening day on Tuesday.

A lot of months and effort go into getting ready for opening day for the SeaWolves. Greg Gania, the assistant general manager, said they look at every piece of the organization and find out what they can do better from the previous year.

“Our ticket sales team has been hard at work just making sure that the ballpark has people in it. Our sponsorship team makes sure that the outfield wall is full of signs, and our entertainment team has been working hard to make sure we have new in-between-inning promotions going on. All of our video content needs a refresh every year,” said Gania.

Gania added it’s not often they have good weather for opening day so they’re very excited about this forecast.

“When we have bad weather, it makes our lives very difficult. We have been blessed this week with good weather for opening day. The fact that we have only had three opening days since 2004 that have been above 60, these are a rare treat,” Gania continued.

The head groundskeeper said good weather means they can get more accomplished.

“Just getting the grass back to life really and the infield dirt dried out because over the winter it’s just sitting under snow and rain — just trying to get it playable and safe,” said Brandon Schanz, head groundskeeper.

He added at the beginning of March he was nervous because the fields were so wet but since then the weather has played in their favor. And crews were able to get more done.

The first pitch is Tuesday, April 11 at 6:05 p.m. vs the Altoona Curve.