Voice of the Erie SeaWolves Greg Gania caught up with JET-24’s Mike Fenner on Monday afternoon to talk playoff race for the ball club.

Erie stays on the road for its final six games of the Eastern League first half with a road series at Hartford (series opener: Tuesday, June 20th, 7:10 pm ET).

Gania discusses Erie’s road success (20-13 away from UPMC Park) and what it will take for the SeaWolves to stay on track and punch a playoff berth this week.