Friday April 8, 2022 marked opening day of the new season for the Erie SeaWolves as the Howlers take on the Akron RubberDucks.

Erie SeaWolves president Greg Coleman said it was a long winter and crews worked hard to get UPMC Park ready to rock and roll.

On the field, crews raised the left field fence from 17 feet to 36 feet. According to Coleman, this meant more baseballs would stay in play, meaning more action for fans.

In addition, the bases are bigger. When a player steals a base, he has a higher likelihood to be safe. This changed the the dynamics and made the game more interesting for the fans.

Local businesses said they are geared up for the start of the new SeaWolves season.