Erie SeaWolves baseball returns to downtown Erie tonight with this year’s home opener.

It’s a big day for the team, the fans and the city. Could you ask for a better opening day in Erie?

Sunny skies and temperatures are expected to be in the 60s all day.

If you’ve been in Erie for any length of time you known opening day for the Erie SeaWolves can be rough weather-wise, but that is definitely not a problem today as all the last minute touches are put on UPMC Park.

The grounds crew has been making sure everything on the field is ready for tonight’s opener. As for the fan experience, it’s much more than just a little luck with the weather.

Assistant general manager Greg Gania joined Sean Tuesday afternoon ahead of the home opener with more.

First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, April 11. Gates at UPMC Park open an hour before the game.