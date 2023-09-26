The celebration is just beginning for elated SeaWolves fans.

The Howlers won the first Eastern League Championship in team history, and they did it in convincing fashion! Thousands on hand showed their appreciation for the home team with a big-time celebration after Tuesday night’s game.

Over 6,100 fans were at UPMC Park to watch the SeaWolves win the Eastern League Championship and they brought the energy all night long.

Everything was working in favor of the Howlers: offense, defense and pitching were excellent.

The final score of the game was 10-0. The moment that last out was made, fans erupted with cheers and they sure had a lot to say after the game. Some said this is one of the best things to happen to Erie in a long time.

“We’re proud to be in Erie watching our SeaWolves win this championship. We are the champions!” said Diane Christin.

“What do you think bud? Great. Great, that’s what he said,” said Jacob and Matt Lager.

“This was a lot of fun. Erie SeaWolves have been waiting for this for a long time. This is a beautiful stadium. We’ve had good teams here but we’ve never been able to get across the finish line. It was just a lot of fun to be here and witness history tonight,” said Kyle Foust.

“This is one of the greatest things to happen to Erie in years. Thanks to the SeaWolves and all of Erie for coming out!” said Frank Berarducci.

“It’s just ecstatic. We’ve had the Otter championship, the Erie Blade championship and now we have a baseball championship. Go Wolves! I love it!” said Steve Blackman.

Although the ballpark has emptied since the game concluded, it’s sure to be a long night for fans, players, coaches and everyone involved in this organization as they celebrate making history.