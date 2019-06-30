Wolves Win 6-5 Over Harrisburg To Move to 9-2 In Second Half

HARRISBURG (3-7) 5-9-0

ERIE (9-2) 6-12-1

BOX SCORE

The SeaWolves continued to roll in the second half to a 9-2 start as they took down the Harrisburg Senators, 6-5, on Saturday night at UPMC Park.

Erie took the lead in the bottom of the first inning against Harrisburg starter Tyler Mapes. Isaac Paredes doubled with one out and Jose Azocar blasted a two-run home run, his fifth, for a 2-0 lead.

Harrisburg tied the game in the top of the second against Erie starter Alex Faedo. Tyler Goeddel walked with two outs and was doubled home by Luis Garcia making it 2-1. Adrian Sanchez followed with a base hit, plating Garcia to make it 2-2.

The SeaWolves regained the lead in the fourth. Chace Numata singled with one out and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Luke Burch singled home Numata for a 3-2 Erie lead. It was the second hit of the game for Burch who extended his hitting streak to 10 consecutive games.

Erie added to the lead in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Frank Schwindel and Josh Lester each singled. Sergio Alcantara knocked in Schwindel for a 4-2 lead. Cole Peterson followed with a two-run single for a 6-2 advantage.

Harrisburg would battle back in the eighth against Erie reliver Will Vest. Chuck Taylor and Spencer Kieboom each singled with one out. Rhett Wiseman followed with a ground ball to second and on an error, Taylor scored to make it 6-3. Goeddel doubled home both Kieboom and Wiseman, making it a one-run game 6-5. Erie summoned Drew Carlton who retired the final two batters, stranding the tying run a second base.

Carlton returned for the ninth and retired the side in order, picking up his eighth save in as many chances.

Faedo (5-5) earned the win for the SeaWolves allowing two runs on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts in five innings.

Mapes (3-4) took the loss for Harrisburg allowing six runs on 11 hits with a walk and six strikeouts in five innings.

The SeaWolves go for a third straight series win on Sunday afternoon against the Senators at 1:35 p.m. RHP Tim Adleman (1-0, 1.28 ERA) takes the mound for Erie against RHP Steven Fuentes (3-2, 1.62 ERA).

