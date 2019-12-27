ESPN reporter Ed Aschoff dies at 34 after battling pneumonia

Journalists and sports fans are mourning the untimely death of ESPN reporter Ed Aschoff, the 34-year-old who was otherwise healthy, but died on Christmas Eve after revealing he had contracted pneumonia.

ABC’s Trevor Ault has the story.

Today, the sports world is in shock, grieving the death of ESPN’s rising star reporter Ed Aschoff.

The network confirmed the 34-year-old died Tuesday following a rapid battle with illness.

“This is just tragic. At 34-years-old…wow,” said Mike Golic.

Aschoff first felt symptoms in early November, initially believing his headache and cough were caused by smog in Los Angeles.

By Thanksgiving, he said he was experiencing “fever, cough, and fatigue.” On December 5th, Aschoff revealed he had been diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia, explaining on Twitter:

“I’m on day 4 of antibiotics. Days are getting better, but nights are basically fever, coughing, and sweating.”

His condition further deteriorated and ESPN confirmed Aschoff died on Christmas Eve, his birthday, just months before his upcoming wedding.

Doctors say Aschoff displayed many common symptoms and that his death at such a young age and otherwise healthy condition should remind us how dangerous pneumonia can be.

“You can get an infection in the air sacs of the lungs. You look at a chest x-ray… On the right you see white. That’s the consolidation of infection. Pneumonia kills upwards of 50,000 adults every year. This is a tragic example,” said Dr. Jen Ashton, Good Morning America.

Tributes have poured in from Aschoff’s colleagues, remembering him for his work as an anti-bullying activist, and his willingness to help out the younger generation of journalists.