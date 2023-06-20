The Philadelphia Flyers will soon be sporting a new look!

This morning, the team unveiled their new home and road uniforms which mark the first changes to the team’s uniforms since 2010.

The new uniforms which are being called, ” The New Era of Orange”, pay homage to several variations of uniforms from 1967-2008.

“This New Era of Orange is all about honoring our franchise’s storied past while writing an exciting, new chapter of Flyers history,” said Daniel J. Hilferty, Comcast Spectacor Chairman & CEO and Governor of the Philadelphia Flyers. “These new uniforms represent that sentiment perfectly with details to honor previous eras paired with a fresh, modern design.”

The new look will feature iconic elements such as:

Big, bold striping across the shoulders and down the arms

The umbers located on the sleeves will go back to a single-color design

The black horizontal stripe at the bottom of the jersey has been moved down to the bottom edge of sweater, to create a more fluid aesthetic with the uniform’s black pants.

The new jerseys will carry over the contrasting name-plate design.

The most notable feature is iconic “burnt orange” shade that serves as the base of the home jerseys and is displayed on the arm, shoulder panels, and large player numbers for the team’s away jerseys. Burnt orange is also featured on both sets of socks.

The iconic “flying P” logo remains the foundation and focal point of the uniform set.

The Flyers new partnership with Independence Blue Cross partnership will place an IBX logo on the right chest of all Flyers home sweaters, third alternate jersey and, on all team platforms and television broadcasts.

“These burnt orange sweaters are one of the most iconic symbols of Flyers hockey,” said Keith Jones, Flyers President of Hockey Operations and Alternate Governor. “There’s no doubt that this look is known throughout the NHL and uniquely beloved by our fans because it brings to life one of the most important parts of our rebuild – it honors our past while we continue to forge a new path forward.”

As part of the redesigned look, Independence becomes the first-ever Flyers home jersey patch partner. Through this multi-year deal, IBX has become the Official Health Insurance Partner for the Philadelphia Flyers. The new partnership is promised to offer special single game discounts to IBX members, which will be announced at a later date.

“Independence Blue Cross is excited about this opportunity to highlight our ongoing support for the Philadelphia Flyers in such a visible way,” said Gregory E. Deavens, Independence Blue Cross president and CEO. “

The Flyers will debut their new uniforms at the beginning of the 2023-2024 season which starts in October 2023.

The Flyers will be hosting a sweepstakes where five lucky fans will win an autographed jersey by the player of their choice. Flyers charities will be hosting an auction starting at 11am today, where fans can win an autographed jersey, a customized jersey, and more. Fans can also join the list to be the first to know when the new Flyers jerseys go on sale.