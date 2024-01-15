The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing off in Orchard Park against the Buffalo Bills for their wildcard game matchup in the NFL Playoffs.

It’s been a heavily anticipated matchup all week, and fans have had to wait longer than they wanted to see the Bills and the Steelers face off.

The game was supposed to be 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14, but Mother Nature had other plans. It was postponed after Buffalo, who is hosting the game, got hit with a massive blizzard.

Even their county executive placed a travel ban with one exception. Bills fans who were hired by the organization to shovel snow inside of the stadium were permitted to go out.

All of that lead to Monday where the two teams, with better weather, will get to find out who moves on, and who goes home.

At Rosco’s Sport’s Bar and Grill — located at 4646 Buffalo Rd. — there was a mix of fans.

JET 24/FOX 66’s Matt Mathias spoke to some fans in the room who say the game’s delay wouldn’t get in their way of watching their favorite team play in the playoffs.

Although they had made plans initially to watch on Sunday, they’re finding ways to free up their schedules and watch the action today.