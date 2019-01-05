Friday Night Lights

BayHawks Loss Heartbreaker Plus HS Hoops on FNL (1-4-19)

Posted: Jan 05, 2019 12:00 AM EST

Updated: Jan 05, 2019 12:00 AM EST

ERIE, Pa - NBA G-League

Windy City Bulls 120 BayHawks 118

Boys Basketball

Shady Side 24 Cathedral Prep 74 F  

Fort LeBoeuf 38 Corry 40 F  

Erie 44 Garfield Heights (OH) 74 F  

Titusville 61 General McLane 69 F  

Warren 48 Harbor Creek 29 F  

Reynolds 50 Lakeview 56 F  

Farrell 100 Mercer 41 F  

Meadville 67 Oil City 45 F  

Cambridge Springs 64 Saegertown 21 F  

Eisenhower 16 Union City 63 F  

Cochranton 49 West Middlesex 69 F  

Commodore Perry 29 Wilmington 67 F  

Girls Basketball

Fairview 39 Girard 34 F  

Meadville 39 Hickory 61 F  

Commodore Perry 20 Reynolds 36 F  

Rocky Grove 38 Titusville 46 F  
 

