BayHawks Loss Heartbreaker Plus HS Hoops on FNL (1-4-19)
ERIE, Pa - NBA G-League
Windy City Bulls 120 BayHawks 118
Boys Basketball
Shady Side 24 Cathedral Prep 74 F
Fort LeBoeuf 38 Corry 40 F
Erie 44 Garfield Heights (OH) 74 F
Titusville 61 General McLane 69 F
Warren 48 Harbor Creek 29 F
Reynolds 50 Lakeview 56 F
Farrell 100 Mercer 41 F
Meadville 67 Oil City 45 F
Cambridge Springs 64 Saegertown 21 F
Eisenhower 16 Union City 63 F
Cochranton 49 West Middlesex 69 F
Commodore Perry 29 Wilmington 67 F
Girls Basketball
Fairview 39 Girard 34 F
Meadville 39 Hickory 61 F
Commodore Perry 20 Reynolds 36 F
Rocky Grove 38 Titusville 46 F
OHL
More from FNL 1-4-19 including our fans and play of the night.
