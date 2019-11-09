Breaking News
Fatal shooting on Erie’s west side

ScoreStream

Edinboro Wrestling Battles Top-Ten Wisconsin at Saegertown and More in FNL Part 2 (11-9-19)

Friday Night Lights

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

College Wrestling:

#7 Wisconsin 28 – Edinboro 15

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar