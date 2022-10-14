Friday Night Lights part one:

High school football:

Cathedral Prep 40 – Butler 14

General McLane 29 – Fairview 15

St. Clairsville (OH.) 41 – Fort LeBoeuf 12

Girard 30 – Corry 21

North East 25 – Harbor Creek 0

Mercyhurst Prep 67 – Iroquois 0

Seneca 40 – Union City 0

Cambridge Springs 35 – Cochranton 6

Meadville 77 – Franklin 0

Oil City 34 – Conneaut 7

Maplewood 31 – Kennedy Catholic 22

Reynolds 78 – Saegertown 12

Warren 42 – Titusville 17

Mercer 15 – Lakeview 13

Slippery Rock 41 – Wilmington 13

Hickory 45 – Greenville 12

Grove City 38 – Sharpsville 22

Farrell 42 – Sharon 14