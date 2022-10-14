Friday Night Lights part one:
High school football:
Cathedral Prep 40 – Butler 14
General McLane 29 – Fairview 15
St. Clairsville (OH.) 41 – Fort LeBoeuf 12
Girard 30 – Corry 21
North East 25 – Harbor Creek 0
Mercyhurst Prep 67 – Iroquois 0
Seneca 40 – Union City 0
Cambridge Springs 35 – Cochranton 6
Meadville 77 – Franklin 0
Oil City 34 – Conneaut 7
Maplewood 31 – Kennedy Catholic 22
Reynolds 78 – Saegertown 12
Warren 42 – Titusville 17
Mercer 15 – Lakeview 13
Slippery Rock 41 – Wilmington 13
Hickory 45 – Greenville 12
Grove City 38 – Sharpsville 22
Farrell 42 – Sharon 14