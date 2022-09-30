High school football:
Cathedral Prep 41 – McDowell 0
Euclid (Ohio) 35 – Erie High 7
General McLane 35 – Harbor Creek 14
Fort LeBoeuf 36 – Girard 7
Corry 28 – Fairview 27
Seneca 67 – Iroquois 0
Eisenhower 33 – Mercyhurst Prep 7
Northwestern 56 – Union City 18
North East 14 – Conneaut (Ohio) 12
Meadville 35 – Oil City 0
Warren 36 – Franklin 7
Titusville 27 – Conneaut 0
Cambridge Springs 41 – Saegertown 19
Mercer 28 – Maplewood 7
Lakeview 35 – Cochranton 14
Slippery Rock 23 – Hickory 20
Sharpsville 49 – Sharon 27
Farrell 42 – Wilmington 13