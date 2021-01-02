Friday Night Lights 1/1/2021

College football had the New Year’s Day spotlight with numerous bowl games were on the schedule on Friday.

Rose Bowl

Alabama 31– Notre Dame 14

Peach Bowl

Georgia 24– Cincinnati 21

Citrus Bowl

Northwestern 35– Auburn 19

NFL Week 17

Here’s the regular season finale schedule for the local NFL teams on Sunday.

It’s the AFC North champion Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 p.m. A win by the Browns and they are in the playoffs. Should they lose, it gets complicated.

Meanwhile, the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday as well. The Bills can lock up the #2 seed in the AFC Playoffs with a victory. As for Miami, a win by them and they are headed into the postseason.

Both these matchups kick off at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Gannon Golden Knights ready to see the basketball court in 2021

Ranked in the top 25 of the women’s college basketball preseason poll, the Gannon Golden Knights are hoping to see the court in 2021.