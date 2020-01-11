ScoreStream

Friday Night Lights 1-10-2020 Part 2: Bayhawks, college hockey, Otters latest and more!

Friday Night Lights
Posted: / Updated:

NBA G-League Basketball

Erie Bayhawks 131– Greensboro 129 F/OT

Men’s College Hockey

Sacred Heart 3– Mercyhurst Lakers 1

News from the OHL

On the OHL ice, days after winning gold with Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships, Erie Otters defenseman Jamie Drysdale was back on the ice for practice today. Even though Drysdale was happy and excited to be reunited with his Otters teammates, the time he spent in the Czech Republic was incredibly special and memorable.

The Otters are back home tomorrow and Sunday. On Saturday night they host the Niagara Ice Dogs beginning at 7:00pm. On Sunday, Erie takes on Sarnia with a 2:00pm start time.

Each week, our cameras are looking for the wildest, craziest fans in the crowd. Our fans of the week are from McDowell High School!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

Prep-McDowell FOX

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prep-McDowell FOX"

HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball"

Mercyhurst Women's Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercyhurst Women's Hockey"

McLane Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "McLane Wrestling"

Prep Basketball Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prep Basketball Preview"

Athlete of the Week: Matt Leehan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Athlete of the Week: Matt Leehan"
More Local Sports

Events Calendar