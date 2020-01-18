ScoreStream

Friday Night Lights 1/17/2020 Part 1- Burger King Classic, college hockey, wrestling and more!

Friday Night Lights
High School Basketball

Cathedral Prep 54– Thurgood Marshall (NY) 34

Imhotep Charter 65– Andrews Osborne 44

Erie High 50– North Allegheny 44

Mercyhurst Prep 50– Girard 35

North East 73– Erie First 53

Titusville 61– Fort LeBoeuf 47

Warren 62– Corry 55

Maplewood 69– Saegertown 51

Seneca 52– Northwestern 37

Conneaut, Ohio 62– Iroquois 38

Harbor Creek 52– Oil City 44

Kennedy Catholic 64– Meadville 60

General McLane 65- Mentor Christian 20

Cambridge Springs 78– Cochranton 50

Men’s College Basketball

Clarion 93– Edinboro 81

Women’s College Basketball

Edinboro 63– Clarion 47

OHL Hockey

Erie Otters 4– Sarnia 3

College Hockey

Mercyhurst Lakers 2– Robert Morris University 1

Mercyhurst Lady Lakers 1– Penn State 1

College Wrestling

Mercyhurst 40– Fairmount State 6

Rider 20– Edinboro 12

