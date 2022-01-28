Friday Night Lights 1/28/2022 Part 2- College Hockey and Men’s Basketball Preview

Women’s College Hockey

Penn State 2– Mercyhurst 1 F/OT

Men’s College Hockey

Mercyhurst 4– Niagara 1 F

National Hockey League

Detroit Red Wings 3 – Pittsburgh Penguins 2 F

Penn State Behrend Men’s Basketball on top of AMCC Standings

The Behrend Men’s Basketball team heads to Medaille this weekend riding an 11-game winning streak atop the AMCC standings.

The Lions are 9-0 in conference as the only unbeaten team in the league.

Seniors Kenny Fukon and P.J. Gourley are both top seven scorers across the conference at 18.9 and 17.5 points per game, respectively.