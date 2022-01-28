Friday Night Lights 1/28/2022 Part 3: Erie fighter gets bout of a lifetime on Saturday night

In the boxing ring, Erie fighter Jeremiah Yeager is getting the bout of a lifetime on Saturday night.

With four professional bouts under his belt, Yeager will be on the national stage when he faces Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of Muhammad Ali.

The two caps were trying to line up this four-round bout a few months ago in New York City, but it fell through.

Shortly thereafter, they worked out the card for this weekend in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It will be one of ten bouts that will be live streamed on ESPN+

Villa Maria Girls Swimming unbeaten at the halfway mark

In High School Swimming, the Villa Maria girls are the front runners in Region 3 with a perfect mark of 6 and 0.

The Victors have a strong group of upperclassmen led by senior Megan Maholic. But, it’s been some of the younger swimmers that have stepped up and have performed well.

As Villa Maria begins the second half of their regular season, they’ve noticed a huge improvement in their conditioning from a year ago, thanks to an unpredictable season with COVID-19.