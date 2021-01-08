Friday Night Lights 1/8/2021 Part 1- The return of District 10 winter sports

Friday night marks the first night back in District 10 and it was headlined by a big crosstown rivalry… it was round two between Cathedral Prep and McDowell.
High School Boys Basketball
Cathedral Prep 81– McDowell 77
Girard 36- Mercyhurst Prep 34
Fairview 63– Sharon 29
Fort LeBoeuf 56– Franklin 39
Union City 63– Eisenhower 51
Saegertown 60- Iroquois 42
Here’s a look at some other boys basketball scores around the area
Girls High School Basketball
Kennedy Catholic 66– Harbor Creek 34
Cambridge Springs 47– Northwestern 28