Friday Night Lights 1/8/2021 Part 2

Men’s College Hockey

Mercyhurst 5– Air Force 2

NBA G-League Update

The NBA G-League is returning to the court for the 2021 season but the 18 teams, including the Erie Bayhawks, will be playing at one location.

The league will play at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, Florida beginning this February.

As for the Bayhawks, Ryan Pannone will enter his second year as head coach and this will be the final season as the affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The NBA franchise informed Erie that they are declining their option to return to Erie for the 2021-2022 season.

“While we understand that those options start to dry up, at the same time we’ve also learned again these last several months that the unexpected can happen. So, we’re going to remain optimistic, vigilant in some of our discussions. Stranger things have happened. The door is opened. We know we are going to continue to pursue the next few months. In addition to following them along this season, following them along in Erie. So, step at a time and we’re going to remain optimistic and remain hopeful for next season.” said Matt Bresee, President of the Erie Bayhawks.

Women’s College Basketball

Mercyhurst Lady Lakers 81– Miles College 52