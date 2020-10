Only one region championship was on the line Friday evening with a Region 6 rematch out in Harbor Creek.

After scoring a 34-7 win at General McLane earlier in the season, Harbor Creek could win Region 6 outright with a win to maintain its unbeaten season.

Harbor Creek 42– General McLane 0

Fort LeBoeuf 49– Girard 7

Northwestern 13 – Maplewood 12

Corry 42 – North East 34 (F/2OT)

Union City 26 – Iroquois 20

Meadville 27– Conneaut (PA) 22