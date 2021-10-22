Friday Night Lights 10/22/2021 Part 2

Friday Night Lights
Boys High School Football

Cochranton 37– Saegertown 0 F

Cambridge Springs 33– Union City 18 F

Eisenhower 15– Maplewood 7 F

Butler Area 60– Franklin 8 F

Farrell 78 – Kennedy Catholic 6 F

Wilmington 41– Mercer 26 F

Sharpsville 21– Reynolds 7 F

Saturday’s High School Football Slate

Saturday College Football

Women’s College Volleyball

Edinboro 3- Clarion 0 F

Gannon 3- Indiana (PA) 0 F

Women’s College Hockey

Mercyhurst 3– Cornell 2 F

National Hockey League

Boston Bruins 4 – Buffalo Sabres 1 F

National Basketball Association

Charlotte Hornets 123– Cleveland Cavaliers 112 F

