Friday Night Lights 10/23/2020- Mother Nature affecting high school football matchups

Mother Nature got the best of the high school football schedule on Friday night as games across the region were postponed due to lightning delays and eventual thunderstorms.

McDowell 6 – Erie High 0 (PPD)

Northwestern- Farrell (PPD)

Oil City 56 – Conneaut (PA) 0

Fairview 42 – Seneca 0

Girard- Conneaut (OH) (PPD)

Iroquois- Saegertown (PPD)

North East 8- Franklin 0 (PPD)

Cochranton 31 – Eisenhower 8

Maplewood- Titusville (CLD)

Lakeview 47 – Mercer 7

Sharon 42– Greenville 15

Butler 28– Slippery Rock 3

Here are the Saturday games in high school football set for Saturday.

And, just a reminder that Friday night’s Meadville and Harbor Creek District 10 playoff game was already postponed because of COVID-19 concerns in Meadville. The Bulldogs and the Huskies will play Monday night, October 26th at 7:00 p.m. from Harbor Creek High School.

