Friday Night Lights 10/29/2021 Part 2

Ontario Hockey League Friday Night Action

Flint 2– Erie Otters 1 F

Men’s College Hockey

Mercyhurst 3- RIT 3 F/OT

Women’s College Hockey

Mercyhurst 4 – Penn State 3 F

Saturday College Schedule

7-time Olympic Swimming Champion Caeleb Dressel holds clinic at Spire Institute & Academy

Late Friday afternoon, 7-time Olympic swimming champion and world record holder Caeleb Dressel paid a visit to the Spire Institute and Academy for a clinic.

Dressel was a member of Team USA this past summer and competed at the Tokyo games.

Despite the struggles of the world dealing with COVID-19, Dressel was thrilled to have the chance to compete at the games and add to his resume.

It’s time like this that he truly enjoys by giving back to the swimming communities and holding clinics for those who love the sport.