Friday Night Lights 10/30/2020 Part 1- Round Two of McDowell and Cathedral Prep

The high school football season rolls along as some teams began the playoffs, while others continued their postseason journey. For McDowell and Cathedral Prep, they closed out their regular season against each other.

Erie High- Butler Area CLD

Due to COVID-19 numbers at Erie High School, the Royals football game at Butler Area was cancelled Friday afternoon. At this time, there has been no talks about the game being reschedule or not.

McDowell 24 – Cathedral Prep 6

Grove City 30– Fort LeBoeuf 0

Hickory 51 – Slippery Rock 0

Reynolds 40– Cambridge Springs 0

Eisenhower 22– West Middlesex 21

Fairview 21– North East 20