Friday Night Lights 10/30/2020 Part 2- More regular season high school football

More regular season football with Maplewood back in action after seeing their game with Titusville last Friday canceled due to lightning and not made up.

Maplewood 30– Union City 14

Saegertown 48 – Seneca 0

Sharpsville 21– Greenville 0

Mercer 32– Cochranton 8

The headliner for Saturday night high school football takes unbeaten Harbor Creek on the road to undefeated Oil City for the District 10 Class 4A championship at the Oil Field. The huskies beat Meadville 20-16 on Monday night in the district semi-finals.

Harbor Creek senior QB Casey Smith’s 27-year touchdown on 4th and 10 as well as big red zone defensive stops late helped the Huskies advance to their first District 10 title game in nearly 15 years.

Here is a look at some of the games on the schedule on Saturday.