Friday Night Lights 11/13/2020 Part 1- High school football schedule changes due to COVID-19

COVID-19 has altered the PIAA football schedule for Cathedral Prep and McDowell.

The Ramblers were slated to face Wyoming Valley West Friday night in the Class 5A quarterfinal match, but the game was cancelled and the Ramblers now advance to the state semifinals.

Same situation for class 6A, McDowell was supposed to face Pittsburgh Central Catholic Saturday night in the quarterfinal, but that game is cancelled and the Trojans reach the state semifinals next week.

“We Believe in 23” Fundraiser set to take place on Sunday

The “We Believe in 23” fundraiser event occurs Sunday afternoon at the Perry Hiway Hose Company from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The outpouring of support through donations for raffle baskets has been incredible. The fundraiser event is for McDowell football player Johnny Heubel who suffered a serious head injury back in September and continues to recover in the hospital.

High School Football action!

Fairview 30– Franklin 3

Bedford 34– Hickory 17

Wilmington 56– Chestnut Ridge 29

In Class 4A, the run continues for unbeaten Oil City Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. from Holidaysburg High School. The Oilers take on Upper Moreland in the football state quarterfinals.

Reynolds heads to Brockway at 4:00 p.m. in Class A for the state quarterfinals with a matchup against Redbank Valley.

PIAA Soccer and Volleyball playoffs get underway

Following an extended break, the PIAA playoffs get underway this weekend in soccer and in volleyball.

Cathedral Prep and Villa Maria will host a doubleheader on Saturday with the Ramblers facing DuBois at noon.

Oddly enough, the two losses to McDowell this season gave Prep the confidence boost it needed.

As for Villa Maria, they will have the second game on Saturday at Dollinger Field vs. Bedford in the state quarterfinals. The Victors are certainly battle tested following a quality regular season schedule and a nail biting victory over General McLane in the district playoffs.

In boys’ soccer, the Fairview Tigers take their unbeaten record of 18-0-1 on the road for the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals. The District 10 champions are loaded with talent and depth, but it was the commitment of everyone in the program that is making this championship season even possible.

On the volleyball court, McDowell returns to the floor as District 10 4A champions, despite never playing in the title match.

The Lady Trojans have dealt with plenty of adversity with COVID-19, ranging from Millcreek pausing activities to other teams having to cancel games.