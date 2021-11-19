Friday Night Lights 11/19/2021 Part 1: High School Football playoffs

High School Football

McDowell 27– Allderdice 13 F

Cathedral Prep 69 – E. Stroudsburg South 20 F

Northern Bradford 35- Reynolds 22 F

Meadville host Juniata Saturday for PIAA Class 4A First Round

As for the Meadville Bulldogs, The District 10 Class 4A Champions will have the rare opportunity to host a state playoff game when they take on Juniata on Saturday.

The Bulldogs have made it look easy over the last three weeks, but that was certainly not the case at the start of the year. The game time from Bender Field is at 3:00 p.m.

Ontario Hockey League

Flint Firebirds 6– Erie Otters 2 F

Men’s College Hockey

Canisius 6– Mercyhurst 1 F

Women’s College Hockey

Mercyhurst 3- R.I.T. 1 F

PSAC Semifinals- Women’s College Volleyball

Gannon 3– Shepherd 0 F

Clarion 3– East Stroudsburg 1 F