Friday Night Lights 11/19/2021 Part 2: Edinboro Cross Country team ready for national championships

Pitt Panthers look to clinch the Coastal Division Title on Saturday

Ranked 18th in the nation, the Pitt Panthers at 8-2 overall and 5-1 in the ACC can clinch the Coastal Divison title with a victory Saturday against Virginia.

The Panthers have won four of the last five meetings. This one is set to be the biggest challenge yet for Pat Narduzzi’s team.

Edinboro Cross County Teams ready for NCAA Division II National Championships

The Edinboro Men’s and Women’s cross country teams are in St. Leo, Florida for the NCAA Division II National Championships on Saturday.

The Fighting Scots are ranked 30th overall for the championships. The team is coming off a first place finish at the PSAC Championships and a second place finish at the Atlantic Regionals

As for the women’s team, they are ranked 27th going in and won the PSAC and NCAA regional meets to reach the national competition.

Boxing, Mixed Martial Arts returns to Erie next week

Boxing and mixed martial arts returns to the Bayfront Convention Center next week for a two-night event on November 23rd and 24th.

On Tuesday night, six boxing bouts are scheduled. Roughly a dozen MMA fights are on the card for next Wednesday evening.

After winning their bouts at Bayfront Brawl 10 back in August, Erie fighters Jeremiah Yeager and Anthony Bizzarro are ready to make their returns to the ring Tuesday night.

The two-night event begins on Tuesday night at the Bayfront Convention Center with boxing action with six bouts on the card.

The following night, it’s MMA action with around a dozen fights scheduled. For more information or tickets, click here.