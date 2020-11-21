Friday Night Lights 11/20/2020- District 10 teams looking to move to state finals

A day after the Cathedral Prep Ramblers learned that they are headed to the state championship game in Class 5A football, three more District 10 teams looked to punch their tickets to the state finals, including the Oil City Oilers.

PIAA Class 4A Semi-Finals

Thomas Jefferson 62– Oil City 0

PIAA Class A Semi-Finals

Jeannette 48– Reynolds 12

PIAA Class 2A Semi-Finals

Wilmington 20- Beaver Falls 18

Trojans prepare for Class 6A Semi-Final game on Saturday

The McDowell Trojans left for Altoona Friday morning as they get ready for the PIAA Class 6A semi-final game vs. Central York on Saturday.

Even though the Trojans have not played a game since October 30th, they are un-phased with the latest distractions or cancellations of games.

It’s been a challenging fall season for everyone, including McDowell. However, they are not letting that adversity define them. That message has been addressed loud and clear by this year’s senior class.

Undefeated McDowell faces undefeated Central York in the Class 6A semi-final on Saturday afternoon. The game starts at 1:00 p.m.