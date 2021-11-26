Friday Night Lights 11/26/2021 Part 1

Friday Night Lights
High School Football

Mt. Lebanon 47– McDowell 14 F

Farrell 30– Kansas City 12 F

Martinsburg Central 35 – Grove City 6 F

College Basketball

Gannon 99– D’Youville 63 F

St. Michael’s 92 – Concord 80 F

Women’s College Basketball

Gannon 64– Lynn 59 F

Mercyhurst 82– Embry-Riddle 77 F/OT

Men’s College Hockey

Mercyhurst 5- Ohio State 4 F

Women’s College Hockey

Minnesota 4- Mercyhurst 0 F

Erie Otters have two more games this Thanksgiving weekend

The Erie Otters have two more games on the weekend both at home with Guelph beginning Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. from Erie Insurance Arena.

Erie is coming off a big comeback on Thanksgiving night.

After trailing 3-0 midway through the second period at home, the Otters finished the game with five unanswered games

National Hockey League

Pittsburgh Penguins 1- New York Islanders 0 F

Buffalo Sabres 4- Montreal Canadiens 1 F

