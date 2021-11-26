Friday Night Lights 11/26/2021 Part 2

Cathedral Prep Ramblers take on Imhotep Charter in PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals

Cathedral Prep is back at Bald Eagle Area High School Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. to face Philadelphia power Imhotep Charter in the PIAA Class 5A State quarterfinals.

While the Ramblers have spread the ball around all season, their backfield has come to play the last two times out including Prep’s 69-20 win against East Stroudsburg South.

Meadville faces Jersey Shore for PIAA 4A Quarterfinals

The Meadville football team continues its run into the PIAA state quarterfinal round when they take on Jersey Shore Saturday at 1:00 P.M. from Clarion University.

The Bulldogs led 20-0 nearing halftime this past Saturday at home against Juniata but Khalon Simmons’ late touchdown helped keep the dream season alive in Meadville’s 34-27 first round win.

The Dogs are hoping to keep making the magic happen.

Buffalo Bills bounce back in a big way

It was confirmed Friday afternoon that Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White has been lost for the season following an ACL tear in Thursday’s win at New Orleans.

Even despite that loss, the Bills defense finally got back on track in a big way, keeping the Saints off the scoreboard for a majority of Thanksgiving night.

Buffalo’s 31-6 win was a big statement for the team in general after the Patriots have made the AFC East race mighty interesting with six weeks of the regular season to go and two of those head to heads looming.

Steelers seeking AFC North road win as the Black and Gold take on Cincinnati

The Steelers rematch with Cincinnati is set for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. as the Black and Gold stay on the road following a 41-37 loss at the Chargers.

Defensively, the Steelers should have TJ Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick back in the lineup after they were full go’s on Friday.

Up front, the Black and Gold can build off some of the impact plays they made in LA, including Cam Heyward’s big play to force a late Justin Herbert interception.

Cleveland Browns prepare for Sunday Night Football AFC North Showdown

The Browns prepare for a Sunday night AFC North showdown in Baltimore against the division-leading Ravens.

For Cleveland, the defense has shored things up including their 13-10 win over the Lions.

While Nick Chubb has been carrying the ground attack, they’re hoping to add Kareem Hunt to that mix come Week 12 as he was activated from injured reserve this week.