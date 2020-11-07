Friday Night Lights 11/6/2020 Part 2- Previewing Saturday championship games

McDowell faces Erie High for D-10 championship on Saturday

At this time a week ago, District 10 and Erie High School announced that they would not be able to play for a District 10 football championship against McDowell due to a COVID-19 shutdown.

After getting the go-ahead to practice each of the last three days, the Royals will play for a D-10 title on Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m. against the Trojans.

The round three game between these Class 6A rivals is set to take place at McDowell with a spot in the state playoffs on the line.

McDowell won the first game 36 to 12 to open the season at Gus Anderson Field with the Trojans finishing their regular season sweep two Saturdays ago with a 20 to 0 win at the stadium.

Oil City to face Juniata in the PIAA first round

In Class 4A, Oil City heads to Altoona’s Mansion Park Stadium to face Juniata Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in the PIAA first round.

The Oilers are coming off a 51 to 14 home win over Harbor Creek last Saturday to clinch a D-10 title win for the third straight win.

Despite battling with injuries to leading rushes, senior Cam Russell, and losing the school’s all-time leading tackler, linebacker Brayden Crocker for the season two weeks ago to injury.

Sean Stack’s four touchdown night against the Huskies showed the depth of Dan York’s talented senior class.

Fairview Boys Soccer living up to season expectations

On the boys soccer pitch, the Fairview Tigers are living up to their pre-season expectations with an 18-0-1 record and a District 10 championship.

A year ago, the Tigers saw their dreams of a D-10 title come up short and that was the motivating factor going into the offseason and their campaign in 2020.

What’s impressed the Fairview coaching staff is the level of commitment by all 30+ players in the program.

Because of that passionate determination and that amount of talent on the field, the sky is the limit for the Tigers entering the state playoffs.

Fairview will be off for a week before playing Westmont Hilltop in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals.

The November 14th game has yet to determine a time and location.

District 10 Girls Soccer Schedule

Villa Maria battles Slippery Rock for the Class 2A Championship on Saturday afternoon beginning at noon.

In the Class A championship match, it’s Seneca vs. Cambridge Springs at Saegertown High School. That game also has a noon start.

In the PIAA Class 3A sub-regional, Warren hosts Bradford at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

In Class 4A, McDowell is home to Altoona on Saturday with that match beginning at 3:30 p.m.